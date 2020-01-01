Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +8%
4308
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Ryzen 5 3600XT +7%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18307
Ryzen 5 3600XT +3%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Ryzen 5 3600XT +14%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +12%
8018
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
