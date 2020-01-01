Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4308
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Ryzen 5 5600X +43%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +3%
8018
7782
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 9800X vs Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 10700