Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i7 9800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
4308
Ryzen 7 3800X +16%
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
18307
Ryzen 7 3800X +27%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1142
Ryzen 7 3800X +15%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
8018
Ryzen 7 3800X +13%
9075

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 599 USD 399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-9800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 9800X?
