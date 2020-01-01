Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
449
Ryzen 7 5800X +30%
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4267
Ryzen 7 5800X +39%
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2621
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18200
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Ryzen 7 5800X +41%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8042
Ryzen 7 5800X +26%
10127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1