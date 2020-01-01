Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 47 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4390
Ryzen 9 3900X +62%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Ryzen 9 3900X +2%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18393
Ryzen 9 3900X +79%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Ryzen 9 3900X +11%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8080
Ryzen 9 3900X +52%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|599 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9800X and i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 9800X and i9 10900X
- Intel Core i7 9800X and i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3800XT