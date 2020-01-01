Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 47 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Ryzen 9 3900XT +16%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4308
Ryzen 9 3900XT +71%
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Ryzen 9 3900XT +7%
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18307
Ryzen 9 3900XT +78%
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Ryzen 9 3900XT +15%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8018
Ryzen 9 3900XT +55%
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9800X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9800X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 9800X or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 9800X or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 3800X