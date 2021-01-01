Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1130 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
2679
Ryzen 9 5900 +34%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
18612
Ryzen 9 5900 +107%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1136
Ryzen 9 5900 +43%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
8832
Ryzen 9 5900 +23%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 12, 2021
Launch price 599 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 3
Model number i7-9800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 9800X?
