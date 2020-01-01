Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 47 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Ryzen 9 5900X +38%
641
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4389
Ryzen 9 5900X +91%
8399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2650
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18656
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1150
Ryzen 9 5900X +41%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8167
Ryzen 9 5900X +58%
12908
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9800X vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 9800X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 9800X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i7 9800X vs Core i9 9900K
- Core i7 9800X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 9 5900X vs Core i9 10900K
- Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
- Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
- Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
- Ryzen 9 5900X vs Core i9 10900