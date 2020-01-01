Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 10500

Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i7 9800X
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +29%
4308
Core i5 10500
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +39%
18307
Core i5 10500
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +36%
8018
Core i5 10500
5901

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 599 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9800X i5-10500
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i7 9800X?
EnglishРусский