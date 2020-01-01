Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Core i5 10600 +10%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +23%
4308
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i5 10600 +8%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +42%
8018
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
