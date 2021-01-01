Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i5 11600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 11600

Intel Core i7 9800X
VS
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i5 11600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 29.47 GB/s (59%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1167 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
2593
Core i5 11600 +29%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
18190
Core i5 11600 +2%
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1148
Core i5 11600 +37%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +46%
8921
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 599 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9800X i5-11600
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

