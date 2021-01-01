Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i7 9800X
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 29.47 GB/s (59%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1214 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1253
Core i5 11600K +23%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +15%
12807
Core i5 11600K
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
2585
Core i5 11600K +31%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X
18089
Core i5 11600K +10%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1202
Core i5 11600K +39%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +22%
9792
Core i5 11600K
7995

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 30, 2021
Launch price 599 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9800X i5-11600K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9800X
n/a
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

