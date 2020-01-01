Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +9%
450
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +88%
4308
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
2613
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +100%
18307
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +12%
1142
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +86%
8018
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
