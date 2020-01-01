Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i5 8400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 8400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +88%
4308
Core i5 8400
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
2613
Core i5 8400
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +100%
18307
Core i5 8400
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +12%
1142
Core i5 8400
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +86%
8018
Core i5 8400
4302

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price 599 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9800X i5-8400
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i7 9800X?
