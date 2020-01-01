Intel Core i7 9800X vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
459
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +83%
4390
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +8%
2685
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +91%
18393
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +8%
1158
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +81%
8080
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|599 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
