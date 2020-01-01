Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Core i7 10700K +14%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4308
Core i7 10700K +13%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Core i7 10700K +16%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18307
Core i7 10700K +6%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i7 10700K +10%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8018
Core i7 10700K +10%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|599 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
