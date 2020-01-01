Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i7 6800K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800K and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 140 vs 165 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +52%
4308
Core i7 6800K
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +16%
2613
Core i7 6800K
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +75%
18307
Core i7 6800K
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +40%
8018
Core i7 6800K
5727

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i7 6800K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 30, 2016
Launch price 599 USD 440 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Broadwell E
Model number i7-9800X i7-6800K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 15MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 140 W
Max. temperature 95°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i7 6800K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 28
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

