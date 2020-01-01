Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 6800K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +15%
450
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +52%
4308
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +16%
2613
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +75%
18307
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +16%
1142
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +40%
8018
5727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|599 USD
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
