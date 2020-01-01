Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Core i7 7700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700K and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Around 43.71 GB/s (122%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 91 vs 165 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +97%
4308
Core i7 7700K
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +91%
18307
Core i7 7700K
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +75%
8018
Core i7 7700K
4578

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and i7 7700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 599 USD 350 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Kaby Lake
Model number i7-9800X i7-7700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 42 MHz
Multiplier 38x 100x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 91 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page Intel Core i7 7700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 9800X?
