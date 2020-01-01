Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Around 43.71 GB/s (122%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 91 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Core i7 7700K +2%
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +97%
4308
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2613
Core i7 7700K +6%
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +91%
18307
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i7 7700K +3%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +75%
8018
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
