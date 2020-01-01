Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +26%
459
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +56%
4390
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
2685
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +45%
18393
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +6%
1158
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +30%
8080
6211
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-7800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
