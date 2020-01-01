Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 7820X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X against the 3.6 GHz i7 7820X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 7820X +9%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4390
Core i7 7820X +18%
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +5%
2685
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +3%
18393
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +87%
8080
4329
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
