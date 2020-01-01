Intel Core i7 9800X vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 9700K +1%
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +19%
4390
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Core i7 9700K +9%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +24%
18393
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Core i7 9700K +7%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +7%
8080
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|599 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
