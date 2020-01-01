Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9850H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 9850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +75%
2602
Ryzen 5 3500U
1484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +30%
2581
Ryzen 5 3500U
1991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +61%
11455
Ryzen 5 3500U
7137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +75%
4670
Ryzen 5 3500U
2671

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9850H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i7-9850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i7 9850H?
