Intel Core i7 9850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +20%
431
358
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +75%
2602
1484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +30%
2581
1991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +61%
11455
7137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +85%
1138
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +75%
4670
2671
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1