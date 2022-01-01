Intel Core i7 9850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1351 vs 1138 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1197
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7004
Ryzen 5 5600H +44%
10055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2569
Ryzen 5 5600H +16%
2984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11625
Ryzen 5 5600H +49%
17342
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5180
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
5970
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
