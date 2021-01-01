Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9850H or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 9850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1141 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1181
Ryzen 9 5900HX +25%
1472
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
6839
Ryzen 9 5900HX +96%
13419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
2580
Ryzen 9 5900HX +25%
3219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
11571
Ryzen 9 5900HX +98%
22955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1119
Ryzen 9 5900HX +32%
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
5303
Ryzen 9 5900HX +44%
7651

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9850H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9850H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 9850H?
