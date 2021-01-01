Intel Core i7 9850H vs i5 10400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1245 vs 1128 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i5 10400H +8%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +37%
2672
1954
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2619
Core i5 10400H +5%
2762
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +27%
11595
9165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i5 10400H +10%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +18%
5120
4342
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
