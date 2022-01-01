Intel Core i7 9850H vs i5 1240P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1556 vs 1154 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1197
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2561
Core i5 1240P +33%
3404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11550
Core i5 1240P +65%
19101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1161
Core i5 1240P +35%
1570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5228
Core i5 1240P +37%
7188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i5-1240P
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
