We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240P and 9850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1556 vs 1154 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
2561
Core i5 1240P +33%
3404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
11550
Core i5 1240P +65%
19101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1161
Core i5 1240P +35%
1570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
5228
Core i5 1240P +37%
7188
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9850H and i5 1240P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-9850H i5-1240P
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9850H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

