Intel Core i7 9850H vs i5 8350U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +71%
2678
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +25%
2612
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +83%
11752
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +27%
1170
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +52%
4835
3177
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
