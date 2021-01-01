Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 1160G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1122 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
439
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1102
Core i7 1160G7 +27%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +8%
5190
4794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
