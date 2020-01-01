Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9850H or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 9850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
2612
Core i7 1165G7 +25%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
11752
Core i7 1165G7 +10%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1170
Core i7 1165G7 +30%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9850H and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-9850H i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 9850H?
