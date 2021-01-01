Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9850H or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 9850H
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 9850H
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1117 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1193
Core i7 11800H +27%
1518
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
7046
Core i7 11800H +73%
12201
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
2589
Core i7 11800H +22%
3156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
11762
Core i7 11800H +88%
22120
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1133
Core i7 11800H +38%
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H
5274
Core i7 11800H +61%
8469

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-9850H i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9850H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 9850H?
