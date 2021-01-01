Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 11800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1117 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1193
Core i7 11800H +27%
1518
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7046
Core i7 11800H +73%
12201
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2589
Core i7 11800H +22%
3156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11762
Core i7 11800H +88%
22120
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Core i7 11800H +38%
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5274
Core i7 11800H +61%
8469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
