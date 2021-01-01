Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9850H or Core i7 1185G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 1185G7

Intel Core i7 9850H
VS
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i7 9850H
Intel Core i7 1185G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 9850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1122 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +20%
2619
Core i7 1185G7
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
2575
Core i7 1185G7 +15%
2968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +2%
11584
Core i7 1185G7
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H
1102
Core i7 1185G7 +35%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9850H and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-9850H i7-1185G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9850H official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i7 9850H?
