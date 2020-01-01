Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 6820HQ
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 6820HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +25%
446
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +52%
2678
1764
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +30%
2612
2005
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +68%
11752
7006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +38%
1170
849
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +39%
4835
3473
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|378 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-6820HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
