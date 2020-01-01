Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 8550U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 8550U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +16%
446
386
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +135%
2678
1140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +22%
2612
2141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +95%
11752
6029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +16%
1170
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +57%
4835
3071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-8550U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 9850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 9850H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 9850H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 9850H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8550U