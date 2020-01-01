Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 8565U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 8565U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +10%
446
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +125%
2678
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +11%
2612
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +78%
11752
6588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +19%
1170
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +72%
4835
2807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-8565U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
