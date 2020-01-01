Intel Core i7 9850H vs i7 8750H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9850H against the 2.2 GHz i7 8750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +6%
446
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +14%
2678
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +10%
2612
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +15%
11752
10215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9850H +14%
1170
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9850H +8%
4835
4463
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|i7-8750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
