Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1338 vs 1167 points
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +11%
529
478
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +87%
6273
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +15%
3059
2658
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +37%
23283
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +14%
1313
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +73%
10688
6175
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
