We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +110%
6297
Ryzen 5 2600X
2994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +26%
3012
Ryzen 5 2600X
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +62%
22495
Ryzen 5 2600X
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +27%
1322
Ryzen 5 2600X
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +75%
10067
Ryzen 5 2600X
5761

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 27, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i9-10850K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i9 10850K?
