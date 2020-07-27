Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +29%
531
413
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +110%
6297
2994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +26%
3012
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +62%
22495
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +27%
1322
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +75%
10067
5761
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
