Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i9 10850K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i9 10850K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1346 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +40%
6405
Ryzen 5 5600G
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K
1346
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +35%
10136
Ryzen 5 5600G
7517

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 27, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10850K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i9 10850K?
