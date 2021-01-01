Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1346 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
543
Ryzen 5 5600G +8%
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +40%
6405
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +35%
10136
7517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1