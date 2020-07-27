Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +47%
6312
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +28%
9964
7782
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
