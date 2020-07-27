Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +10%
541
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +30%
6386
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +12%
3068
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22905
Ryzen 7 3700X +1%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +4%
1341
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +17%
10136
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i9 10850K
- Intel Core i7 10850H and i9 10850K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10850K
- Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X