Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +6%
541
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +25%
6386
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +12%
3068
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22905
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1341
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +10%
10136
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700F