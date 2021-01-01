Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1527 vs 1305 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6214
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3061
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23221
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +18%
1527
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +33%
11574
8683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|-
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
