Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1346 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
543
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6405
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3127
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
3480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23460
Ryzen 7 5800 +14%
26821
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Ryzen 7 5800 +24%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +4%
10136
9751
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
