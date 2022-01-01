Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i9 10850K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i9 10850K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 1306 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +21%
15383
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12721
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +28%
10593
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8261
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 27, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i9-10850K -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 10850K?
