Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 54 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 1306 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1312
Ryzen 9 5900HX +13%
1482
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +21%
15383
12721
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3090
Ryzen 9 5900HX +4%
3224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22985
23048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 9 5900HX +17%
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +28%
10593
8261
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
