Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Ryzen 9 5900X +16%
621
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6312
Ryzen 9 5900X +31%
8286
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
1665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9964
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
13874
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
