Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Ryzen Threadripper 3960X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10850K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i9 10850K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3960X and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1527 vs 1288 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 27, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price - 1399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10850K 3960X
Socket BGA-1200 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 24
Threads 20 48
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K and Core i9 10850K
2. Core i7 10850H and Core i9 10850K
3. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i9 10850K
4. Core i9 10900K and Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
5. Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
6. Core i9 10980XE and Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
7. Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Intel Core i9 10850K?
EnglishРусский