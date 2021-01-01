Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1362 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K
1291
Apple M1 +15%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +99%
15291
Apple M1
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K
3098
Apple M1 +21%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +57%
23331
Apple M1
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K
1341
Apple M1 +29%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +45%
10903
Apple M1
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released July 27, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-10850K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +584%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

