Intel Core i9 10850K vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1346 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
M1 Pro +15%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +28%
15817
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3151
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1351
M1 Pro +31%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10962
M1 Pro +17%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4