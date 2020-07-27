Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +15%
545
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +88%
6401
3405
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +11%
3086
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +66%
22605
13616
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +20%
1351
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +70%
10234
6027
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
