We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +79%
6297
Core i5 10600
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +60%
22495
Core i5 10600
14054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +79%
10067
Core i5 10600
5629

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 27, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10850K i5-10600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600 or i9 10850K?
