Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1362 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1291
Core i5 11600K +19%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +38%
15291
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3098
Core i5 11600K +9%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +18%
23331
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1341
Core i5 11600K +24%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +36%
10903
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|March 30, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
